Breaking: Legendary Heisman Trophy Winner Dead At 64

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

One of the greatest players in USC football history has tragically died at the age of 64.

Charles White, the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, has passed away following a battle with cancer.

USC announced the news on Wednesday night.

"USC legend and 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White died today of cancer, per university release. The former tailback was 64," Adam Grosbard tweeted.

White played for USC in the late 1970s. The running back was a two-time unanimous All-American and won the Heisman Trophy in 1979.

He went on to play in the NFL from 1980 until 1988. White played for the Browns and the Rams.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.