Breaking: Liberty Makes Big Hire To Replace Hugh Freeze
Liberty has its replacement for Hugh Freeze.
The Flames have made a big-time hire to replace Freeze, who left the school for the head coaching job at Auburn.
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, one of the top young head coaches in the game, is leaving for the job at Liberty.
"Liberty is finalizing the deal to hire Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, sources tell @SINow . Chadwell's deal is 5+ years at $4M a year. Team meeting called for later this morning. Chadwell has gone 39-22 at Coastal in 4 seasons with a conference title," Ross Dellenger reported.
It's a big-time move for Liberty.
"Liberty won the Chadwell Sweepstakes. He was a hot name this cycle with heavy interest from Georgia Tech and South Florida. Coastal has been gearing up for a search and is already deep into the process."
Liberty could be a jumping off point for Chadwell, too. Don't be surprised if he's landing an major Power Five job soon.