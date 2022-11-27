Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Stepping Down

(Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

A longtime college football head coach is officially stepping down on Sunday morning.

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw announced late on Saturday night that he's coached his final game.

Shaw had been at Stanford for 12 years.

"I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head. The phrase that kept coming to me is: 'It's time.'"

Shaw, 50, believed it's time for a change.

"I am not burnt out," he said. "I'm healthy; I feel good. But 16 years is a long time. ... 16 years of running a program, 16 years of being responsible for everything and everybody catches up to you."

The Stanford head coach is the winningest head coach in program history.

It will be interesting to see where the Cardinal - and Shaw - go from here.