Breaking: Major Athletic Director Fired On Monday

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 28, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

A prominent Power 5 athletic director has reportedly been fired on Monday morning.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Georgia Tech is set to fire both its head football coach and its athletic director.

Football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury are reportedly being ousted.

Ken Sugiura confirmed the big news.

"Both Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury were told this morning by president Angel Cabrera that they have been dismissed, according to a person familiar with the situation. Upheaval at Tech. Story to come," he reported on Monday.

Collins had yet to build the Georgia Tech football program into a winner.

Stansbury is getting the axe, too.