Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday

A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach.

On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe.

"Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the decision. ASU staff member were told within the last hour that Edwards would no longer be the team's coach. Interim head coaching plans are not clear as yet," Chris Karpman reports.

Edwards, 68, has been the program's head coach since the 2018 season.

Arizona State has yet to confirm his firing on Sunday afternoon.