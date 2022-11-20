Breaking: Major Quarterback Recruit Loses Scholarship

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 20: The Florida Gators play the South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 20, 2012 in Gainesville, Florida. Florida defeated South Carolina 44-11. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

A top quarterback recruit had a major scholarship offer revoked following a troubling video.

Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, got his scholarship offer from Florida revoked.

The 2023 quarterback recruit was rapping the N-word in a video posted to social media.

“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words and posted a video of it on social media,” he said in the tweet. “I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that. I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football. My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when going along with a song, my words still carry a lot of weight. I will strive to be better and to become the best version of myself both on and off the field. I know that learning from my mistakes is a first important step.

Marcus Stokes”

247Sports had more on the decision.

"After a viral video appeared on social media this past Friday with Stokes using a racial slur, Stokes position in the Gators class was in jeopardy. He announced that he would be opening his recruitment up after his scholarship from UF was rescinded," they reported.

Stokes was the No. 14 overall quarterback recruit in the 2023 class.