Breaking: Michigan Football Star Facing Felony Charge

Fresh off their huge win at Ohio State, one of Michigan football's best players is facing a felony charge.

Michigan football star Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge, according to court records discovered by the Detroit Free Press.

Smith, one of Michigan's best defensive players, is facing a felony charge stemming from an alleged incident in October.

From the report:

Michigan football star defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge stemming from an Oct. 7, 2022 incident, Washtenaw County court records show.

The charges were filed on Wednesday, records show, and stem from some incident in Ann Arbor. Details of the incident or why it took nearly two months to file charges were not immediately available.

Smith, a senior, played in Saturday's win at Ohio State. The Wolverines are set to take on Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

Michigan has yet to officially respond to the report.