Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State.

Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year.

The Michigan quarterback is now transferring.

"Michigan QB Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned," Matt Zenitz reported on Monday afternoon.

There's expected to be a lot of movement in the transfer portal this offseason, especially at the quarterback position.

McNamara is likely going to be one of many veteran quarterbacks who look to move on to a new school.