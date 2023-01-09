Breaking: Michigan Star Blake Corum Announces 2023 Decision
Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has announced his decision on the 2023 season.
Corum, one of the best running backs in college football in 2022, announced on Monday afternoon that he will return for another season.
The All-Big Ten running back announced his decision on The Rich Eisen Show. He then announced his full statement via a Twitter post.
"Run it back! Go Blue," he tweeted.
Getting Corum back is obviously a major boost for the Wolverines heading into 2023.
Michigan fell to No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals last weekend.
The Wolverines are expected to begin the 2023 season ranked inside the top five.