Breaking: Michigan Star Blake Corum Announces 2023 Decision

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs with the ball during a regular season Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines on November 12, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has announced his decision on the 2023 season.

Corum, one of the best running backs in college football in 2022, announced on Monday afternoon that he will return for another season.

The All-Big Ten running back announced his decision on The Rich Eisen Show. He then announced his full statement via a Twitter post.

"Run it back! Go Blue," he tweeted.

Getting Corum back is obviously a major boost for the Wolverines heading into 2023.

Michigan fell to No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals last weekend.

The Wolverines are expected to begin the 2023 season ranked inside the top five.