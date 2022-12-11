Breaking: Mike Leach Hospitalized Sunday Afternoon

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon.

The Mississippi State head coach was taken to a local hospital by ambulance on Sunday afternoon, with the Bulldogs releasing an update.

Mississippi State's athletic department released a statement on Sunday.

"Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance," the statement reads.

"That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have conferred, and the decision has been made to place MSU Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the MSU football team until Coach Leach returns. Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue."

Our thoughts are with Leach's friends and family on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully everything ends up being OK with the longtime college football coach.