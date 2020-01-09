The Spun

Breaking: Mike Leach Is Reportedly Leaving Washington State

A closeup of Mike Leach during a Washington State football gameLOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars looks on trailing 39-36 to the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Pirate is reportedly coming to the SEC. Mississippi State is reportedly hiring Washington State head coach Mike Leach.

Yahoo! Sports college football insider reports that Mississippi State has agreed to terms with Leach, making him the Bulldogs’ next head coach.

Mississippi State reportedly had interest in Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge, who took the New York Giants job.

Leach reportedly interviewed for the Mississippi State job earlier this week.

This is quite a hire for Mississippi State, which fired Joe Moorhead following a disappointing 2019 regular season.

Stadium’s Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. Leach reportedly told McMurphy that he’s accepted the job.

Leach in the SEC will be interesting. So, too, will be next season’s Egg Bowl. We now have Mike Leach at Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

The SEC West will certainly be must-watch television every weekend next fall.


