The Pirate is reportedly coming to the SEC. Mississippi State is reportedly hiring Washington State head coach Mike Leach.

Yahoo! Sports college football insider reports that Mississippi State has agreed to terms with Leach, making him the Bulldogs’ next head coach.

Mississippi State reportedly had interest in Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge, who took the New York Giants job.

Leach reportedly interviewed for the Mississippi State job earlier this week.

Source: Mike Leach will be the next head coach at Mississippi State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2020

This is quite a hire for Mississippi State, which fired Joe Moorhead following a disappointing 2019 regular season.

Stadium’s Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. Leach reportedly told McMurphy that he’s accepted the job.

Washington State’s Mike Leach, one of nation’s most innovative offensive minds, will be Mississippi State’s coach, sources told @Stadium. Leach coached 18 years at Texas Tech & WSU. The Cougs’ have had nation’s top passing offense 3 of past 5 years & never ranked out of Top 10 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 9, 2020

Leach in the SEC will be interesting. So, too, will be next season’s Egg Bowl. We now have Mike Leach at Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

The SEC West will certainly be must-watch television every weekend next fall.