Breaking: Mike Leach's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 05: Hhead coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach suffered a major heart attack on Sunday.

The longtime college football head coach suffered a heart attack on Sunday and went several minutes without oxygen, according to a report on Monday afternoon.

Leach was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, where he's remained under intensive care.

"Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had a massive heart attack on Sunday in Starkville and was transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he is still being cared for on Monday," the Clarion Ledger reported on Monday morning.

From the report:

According to multiple sources, Leach, 61, collapsed at his home in Starkville, but did not receive medical attention for between 10 to 15 minutes. EMTs used a defibrillator machine and delivered multiple shocks to restore normal heart rhythm.

After he was stabilized at Oktibbeha County Hospital, he was transported by helicopter to UMMC.

Leach is reportedly surrounded by family at the moment. Two of his four children are already in Jackson while the other two are on the way.

The longtime college football head coach is in his third season with the program.

Our thoughts continue to be with his family at this time.