Breaking: Nebraska Running Back Makes Transfer Decision

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Another Nebraska player plans on transferring.

According to On3's Matt Zenitz, running back Jaquez Yant entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

A 2020 walk-on because of academic issues, Yant earned a scholarship before the 2021 season. As a freshman, he showed promise when gaining 294 rushing yards and a touchdown on 47 carries.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound back garnered 127 yards in a blowout win over Northwestern early in 2021.

However, Yant tallied just 56 yards on 20 handoffs this season. He didn't touch the ball in any of Nebraska's last four games.

The Florida native joins 10 other scholarship players to enter the transfer portal in the last two weeks. Nebraska, which fired Scott Frost three games into the season, hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Nebraska is now 23-45 over the last six seasons after concluding a 4-8 campaign. Rhule will have to reshape the roster to revive the Big Ten program.