Breaking: No. 7 Overall Recruit Keon Keeley Announces De-Commitment
The No. 7 overall recruit in the 2023 class is back on the open market.
Wednesday night, Keon Keeley, a five-star defensive lineman, announced his de-commitment from Notre Dame.
The five-star prospect is the No. 1 overall edge rusher in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
Keeley announced his decision on Twitter.
Alabama has reportedly been gaining steam in Keeley's recruitment, according to the latest projections.
The five-star prospect is a Tampa, Florida native.