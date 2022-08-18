Breaking: No. 7 Overall Recruit Keon Keeley Announces De-Commitment

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 21: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Leprechan and cheerleaders run onto the field before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium on September 21, 2013 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Michigan State 17-13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The No. 7 overall recruit in the 2023 class is back on the open market.

Wednesday night, Keon Keeley, a five-star defensive lineman, announced his de-commitment from Notre Dame.

The five-star prospect is the No. 1 overall edge rusher in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Keeley announced his decision on Twitter.

Alabama has reportedly been gaining steam in Keeley's recruitment, according to the latest projections.

The five-star prospect is a Tampa, Florida native.