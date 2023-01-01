Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A detail of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl.

ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain.

Stover is one of the toughest players on Ohio State's team, so he must be in extreme pain.

Stover exited the Peach Bowl in the first quarter on Saturday evening.

Ohio State is leading Georgia, 28-24, early in the third quarter on Saturday.

The game is on ESPN.