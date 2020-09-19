Everyone Made The Same Joke About Ohio State vs. Nebraska

The Spun

The 2020 Big Ten football schedule will kick off with quite a matchup.

The Big Ten Conference announced on Saturday morning that the first game of the 2020 season will feature Ohio State taking on Nebraska in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska will kick off at noon E.T. on FOX.

Here’s the full Week 1 schedule:

The jokes are now rolling in for Nebraska. Everyone thinks the Big Ten gave the Huskers the Buckeyes on purpose after how much public criticism came out of Lincoln, Neb. in recent weeks.

Hopefully the Huskers are ready to play…

Ohio State is the clear front-runner in the Big Ten and a legitimate national title contender. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit spoke incredibly highly of the Buckeyes following the Big Ten’s decision.

“It means welcome to the national championship race,” Herbstreit said of Ohio State. “This is a team before games being delayed Ryan Day feels is better than he had last year. They’re always loaded with skill and they’ve got a chip on their shoulder. This team’s angry with the way last season ended.

“If they can stay healthy and if they follow the protocols and keep their star players on the field, I’d be shocked in they don’t make the College Football Playoff.”

The full Big Ten schedule will be out later this morning.


