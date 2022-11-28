Breaking: Ohio State President Is Reportedly Stepping Down

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of the Ohio State Buckeyes logo is seen on the back of the medical tent in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Ohio State University is reportedly set for a major shakeup in leadership.

According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, the university's president is set to announce her resignation.

Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson is set to announce her resignation on Tuesday, according to the report.

"Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson is expected to announce her resignation Tuesday. She resigned at the request of the trustees, sources said," The Dispatch reports.

Johnson was Ohio State's second president following Gordon Gee's departure earlier last decade.

Ohio State is one of the most powerful schools in the country when it comes to collegiate athletics and the president of the university can often play a role in major decisions that impact things like the College Football Playoff, coaching hires, conference realignment and more.

It will be interesting to see who Ohio State hires.