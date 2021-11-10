The Spun

Breaking: Pac-12 Game Postponed Due To Positive Tests

A general view of Cal's football field.BERKELEY, CA - NOVEMBER 13: A general view taken from the hill overlooking the California Memorial Stadium during the Oregon Ducks game against the California Golden Bears at on November 13, 2010 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Earlier: A major Pac-12 football battle has been postponed because of COVID-related issues.

The California Golden Bears’ game versus USC on Saturday has been postponed. The program reportedly experienced more positive COVID-19 cases.

Cal was down a total of 24 players, including seven starters (one of which being quarterback Chase Garbers), for last Saturday’s Arizona game. The Wildcats took advantage, winning 10-3 and ending their 20-game losing streak.

The Golden Bears have contacted the Pac-12 about potentially rescheduling the USC game.

“The Pac-12 football game scheduled between Cal and USC for this Saturday has been postponed due to additional Cal football student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable to practice this week or play in the contest,” Cal athletics announced. “Cal has contacted the pac-12 about rescheduling the game later this season.”

Cal is going to try and reschedule the game, but it’ll first have to get permission from the Pac-12.

The conference announced ahead of the season it wouldn’t reschedule games which had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, though.

“Following consultation with the Pac-12 Athletic Directors Committee, the Pac-12 has determined that its prior longstanding game forfeiture rule … that was temporarily modified for this past season due to COVID-19, shall once again be applied for this coming athletic season,” the league said in a statement, via USA Today. “In accordance with that rule, if an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent.”

If the Pac-12 follows through with its season-long stance, USC will be awarded a victory and move to 5-5 on the season.

Cal, meanwhile, will next play on Nov. 20 against the Stanford Cardinal. That game may be in jeopardy as well, though.

Update: The game has been rescheduled for December 4.

At least these two teams won’t lose the opportunity to play each other.

