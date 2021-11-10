Earlier: A major Pac-12 football battle has been postponed because of COVID-related issues.

The California Golden Bears’ game versus USC on Saturday has been postponed. The program reportedly experienced more positive COVID-19 cases.

Cal was down a total of 24 players, including seven starters (one of which being quarterback Chase Garbers), for last Saturday’s Arizona game. The Wildcats took advantage, winning 10-3 and ending their 20-game losing streak.

The Golden Bears have contacted the Pac-12 about potentially rescheduling the USC game.

“The Pac-12 football game scheduled between Cal and USC for this Saturday has been postponed due to additional Cal football student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable to practice this week or play in the contest,” Cal athletics announced. “Cal has contacted the pac-12 about rescheduling the game later this season.”

Cal is going to try and reschedule the game, but it’ll first have to get permission from the Pac-12.

The conference announced ahead of the season it wouldn’t reschedule games which had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, though.

“Following consultation with the Pac-12 Athletic Directors Committee, the Pac-12 has determined that its prior longstanding game forfeiture rule … that was temporarily modified for this past season due to COVID-19, shall once again be applied for this coming athletic season,” the league said in a statement, via USA Today. “In accordance with that rule, if an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent.”

If the Pac-12 follows through with its season-long stance, USC will be awarded a victory and move to 5-5 on the season.

Cal, meanwhile, will next play on Nov. 20 against the Stanford Cardinal. That game may be in jeopardy as well, though.

Update: The game has been rescheduled for December 4.

At least these two teams won’t lose the opportunity to play each other.