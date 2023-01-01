Breaking: Quarterback Grayson McCall Makes Surprising Transfer Decision

HUNTINGTON, WV - OCTOBER 29, 2022: Grayson McCall #10 of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers looks on during the first half against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Huntington, West Virginia. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has made a decision on his transfer.

It's a surprising one.

McCall, one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, has surprised the football world, by withdrawing and deciding to remain with Coastal Carolina.

247Sports' Chris Hummer first reported the news.

"Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has withdrawn from the transfer portal, @247Sports has learned. One of the most productive passers in the country looks to be returning to Coastal Carolina for another year," he reported on Sunday afternoon.

McCall has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football over the past couple of seasons.

It's a huge boost to Coastal Carolina to get him back for another season.