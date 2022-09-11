Breaking: Scott Frost, Nebraska Upset By Sun Belt's Georgia Southern

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 10: Running back Jalen White #25 of the Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Nebraska (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The unthinkable has unfolded in Lincoln this Saturday night. Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have been upset by Georgia Southern out of the Sun Belt.

The Huskers missed a potential game-tying field goal as time expired, giving the Eagles the 45-42 upset victory.

Frost may not last in Lincoln much longer.

"HE MISSED!!! GEORGIA SOUTHERN TAKES DOWN NEBRASKA!" writes 247Sports.

"Georgia Southern beats Nebraska 45-42. Scott Frost is now 16-31 overall at Nebraska, including 6-13 in his last 19 games. Each of the Nebraska’s past 13 losses were by 9 points or less," said Brett McMurphy.

Scott Frost may not survive this one. It's unacceptable.

Nebraska is now 1-2 on the season.