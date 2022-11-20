Breaking: Tennessee Announces Hendon Hooker Injury Diagnosis

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks to throw against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Tennessee revealed unfortunate news regarding star quarterback Hendon Hooker.

On Sunday, the team confirmed that Hooker tore the ACL in his left knee during Saturday's 63-38 loss to South Carolina. The injury marks an unfortunate end to his collegiate career.

"Forever a Tennessee legend and the ultimate teammate, we know Hendon will come back stronger than ever as he embarks on a promising NFL future," the team wrote on Twitter. "Thank you, Hendo."

Although he'll miss Tennessee's final game against Vanderbilt, Hooker could still emerge as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He accrued 3,135 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and just two interceptions, alongside 430 rushing yards and five scores for the Volunteers.

Before two losses dashed Tennesse's College Football Playoff hopes, Hooker led the Vols to an 8-0 start and No. 1 national ranking. He threw five touchdowns in a 52-49 victory over Alabama

Joe Milton will start in place of Hooker for Tennessee's final game next Saturday.