Breaking: The New Year’s Six Bowl Games Are Set

Roughly two hours after the College Football Playoff bracket was announced, all of the New Year’s Six bowl matchups were finalized.

Alabama-Cincinnati and Michigan-Georgia are the CFP semifinals at the Cotton and Orange Bowls respectively. Elsewhere, Michigan State and ACC champion Pitt will square off in the Peach Bowl aka the Pat Narduzzi Bowl on December 30.

On New Year’s Day, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State will face each other in the Fiesta Bowl, followed by Ohio State and Utah in the Rose Bowl. Finally, Ole Miss and Baylor will meet in the Sugar Bowl.

The kickoff times for all six games can be found here.

The New Year’s Six bowl games 🏈 #10 Michigan State vs #12 Pittsburgh 🏈 #2 Michigan vs #3 Georgia 🏈 #1 Alabama vs #4 Cincinnati 🏈 #5 Notre Dame vs #9 Oklahoma State 🏈 #6 Ohio State vs #11 Utah 🏈 #7 Baylor vs #8 Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/YxDp7euKDq — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 5, 2021

Looking at the non-playoff New Year’s Six games, there’s a little bit everything. In the Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame is playing its first game under new head coach Brian Kelly, while in the Sugar Bowl, you have a potential shootout between Ole Miss and Baylor.

We’ll see if Ohio State can take out its frustrations on the Pac-12 champion Utes in Pasadena, while the Peach Bowl features two of the nation’s best players in MSU running back Kenneth Walker and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

You know what they say about this being the most wonderful time of the year.