Breaking: Trey Lance Makes Official NFL Draft Decision

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance has made a decision on his NFL future.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields are the two most talked about college quarterback prospects in regards to the 2021 NFL Draft. But some believe Lance could be the best of them all.

The North Dakota State quarterback has all the tools neccessary to be a quality starting NFL quarterback. But up until this point, it was unclear if he would return to NDSU for his senior year. Now, we know his decision.

Lance has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Some believe the talented quarterback prospect could wind up a top 10 pick come next April.

At 6-foot-4, 226 pounds, Trey Lance has the prototypical NFL quarterback stature. He certainly passes the “eye test” as well. But it’s his high football IQ and athleticism that has scouts drooling.

Lance threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns with no picks in the 2019 season. He also ran for an additional 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is practically a guarantee to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance will likely battle Ohio State’s Justin Fields for the fight to be the second quarterback taken off the board. Lance will be at a disadvantage seeing that Fields will play more games this season.

We’re certainly looking forward to seeing what Lance can do once he takes his place in the NFL.