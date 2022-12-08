Breaking: UNC Star Drake Maye Announces His Decision

CHAPEL HILL, NC - AUGUST 27: Drake Maye (10) of the North Carolina Tar Heels sprints down the field avoiding defenders during a football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida A&M Rattlers on August 27, 2022, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Few college football quarterbacks were better than North Carolina's Drake Maye this season.

But following his sensational 2022 season, some wondered if Maye could enter the transfer portal, perhaps leveraging his big season into a starting role - and some big NIL money - at a more prominent football school.

That won't be happening, though.

Wednesday night, following the loss of North Carolina's offensive coordinator to Wisconsin - and amid the growing transfer portal rumors - Maye re-affirmed his commitment to the Tar Heels.

"Could never leave this place, I’m a Tar Heel," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, UNC's offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, left the Tar Heels for the same position on Luke Fickell's staff at Wisconsin.

That departure led some to wonder if Maye could follow Longo to Wisconsin or consider playing for another school.

Maye has re-committed to the Tar Heels, though. He will be a Heisman Trophy contender heading into the 2023 season.