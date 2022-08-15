Breaking: Veteran College Football Quarterback Is Transferring

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A veteran college football quarterback has decided to transfer less than a month before the start of the 2022 season.

According to a report from Chris Hummer, veteran college football quarterback Jarret Doege is hitting the transfer portal.

Doege, who played at Western Kentucky and, previously, West Virginia and Bowling Green, has thrown for more than 10,000 yards in his career.

The veteran college football quarterback could come in and start right away.

At this time, it's unclear where Doege will end up, though there's expected to be some heavy interest.

The 2022 college football regular season begins later this month.