Breaking: Week 2 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs escapes the pocket away from DJ Johnson #2 and Keyon Ware-Hudson #95 of the Oregon Ducks in the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With the first full week of the college football season in the books, USA TODAY Sports has unveiled its updated AFCA Coaches Poll.

Alabama remains the No. 1 team in the country after dismantling Utah State 55-0 in its season opener. Bryce Young finished the game with 195 passing yards and six total touchdowns.

The first major change is at the No. 2 spot, which now belongs to Georgia. Kirby Smart's squad had a dominant showing against Oregon on Saturday.

Now that Georgia is the No. 2 team in the country, Ohio State has dropped down a spot in the latest Coaches Poll.

Florida made the biggest jump in this week's top 25 due to its win over Utah. Oregon, meanwhile, dropped 12 spots because of its blowout loss to Georgia.

Here's the latest Coaches Poll for Week 2:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Clemson Michigan Texas A&M Oklahoma Baylor Notre Dame Oklahoma State Michigan State USC NC State Pitt Utah Miami Arkansas Wisconsin Florida Kentucky Wake Forest Texas Ole Miss Oregon BYU

There'll be plenty of changes to the Coaches Poll following Week 2.

This weekend's schedule features games between Alabama and Texas, Baylor and BYU, and Kentucky and Florida.