Breaking: Week 2 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
With the first full week of the college football season in the books, USA TODAY Sports has unveiled its updated AFCA Coaches Poll.
Alabama remains the No. 1 team in the country after dismantling Utah State 55-0 in its season opener. Bryce Young finished the game with 195 passing yards and six total touchdowns.
The first major change is at the No. 2 spot, which now belongs to Georgia. Kirby Smart's squad had a dominant showing against Oregon on Saturday.
Now that Georgia is the No. 2 team in the country, Ohio State has dropped down a spot in the latest Coaches Poll.
Florida made the biggest jump in this week's top 25 due to its win over Utah. Oregon, meanwhile, dropped 12 spots because of its blowout loss to Georgia.
Here's the latest Coaches Poll for Week 2:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- USC
- NC State
- Pitt
- Utah
- Miami
- Arkansas
- Wisconsin
- Florida
- Kentucky
- Wake Forest
- Texas
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- BYU
There'll be plenty of changes to the Coaches Poll following Week 2.
This weekend's schedule features games between Alabama and Texas, Baylor and BYU, and Kentucky and Florida.