Breaking: Week 3 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

The Week 3 Coaches' Poll Top 25 is out.

Sunday afternoon, the latest Amway Coaches' Poll top 25 was released following a highly eventful Week 2 in the college football world.

Saturday's slate was highlighted by some upset losses, including Notre Dame falling to Marshall, Texas A&M getting shocked by Appalachian State and Nebraska falling to Georgia Southern.

Sunday afternoon, the new Coaches' Poll top 25 was released:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Clemson Michigan Oklahoma Oklahoma State USC Michigan State Kentucky Arkansas NC State Miami BYU Utah Tennessee Ole Miss Wake Forest Baylor Texas Florida Texas A&M Penn State Oregon Pittsburgh

The official new AP Poll top 25 will be released later on Sunday afternoon.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out later this fall.