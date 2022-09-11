Breaking: Week 3 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
The Week 3 Coaches' Poll Top 25 is out.
Sunday afternoon, the latest Amway Coaches' Poll top 25 was released following a highly eventful Week 2 in the college football world.
Saturday's slate was highlighted by some upset losses, including Notre Dame falling to Marshall, Texas A&M getting shocked by Appalachian State and Nebraska falling to Georgia Southern.
Sunday afternoon, the new Coaches' Poll top 25 was released:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- NC State
- Miami
- BYU
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- Texas
- Florida
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Pittsburgh
The official new AP Poll top 25 will be released later on Sunday afternoon.
The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out later this fall.