Breaking: Week 3 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Week 3 Coaches' Poll Top 25 is out.

Sunday afternoon, the latest Amway Coaches' Poll top 25 was released following a highly eventful Week 2 in the college football world.

Saturday's slate was highlighted by some upset losses, including Notre Dame falling to Marshall, Texas A&M getting shocked by Appalachian State and Nebraska falling to Georgia Southern.

Sunday afternoon, the new Coaches' Poll top 25 was released:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. USC
  9. Michigan State
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arkansas
  12. NC State
  13. Miami
  14. BYU
  15. Utah
  16. Tennessee
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Baylor
  20. Texas
  21. Florida
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Penn State
  24. Oregon
  25. Pittsburgh

The official new AP Poll top 25 will be released later on Sunday afternoon.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out later this fall.