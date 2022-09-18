Breaking: Week 4 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Washington defensive players stuff Michigan State #8 (RB) Jalen Berger at the line of scrimmage during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan State Spartans on September 17, 2022 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Week 3 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The new Coaches Poll top 25 is out.

There was a major change at the top, with Georgia moving up to the No. 1 spot, knocking Alabama down to No. 2. Ohio State stayed at No. 3, with Michigan rising to fourth and Clemson sliding down a spot to fifth.

Washington's upset of Michigan State vaulted the Huskies into the rankings, with Pittsburgh dropping out.

The full updated Coaches Poll top 25 is as follows.

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas NC State Tennessee Ole Miss Utah Penn State Wake Forest Baylor Oregon Texas Texas A&M Michigan State Florida BYU Washington Miami (Fla.)

You can view all of the voting for the Coaches Poll here.

The new Associated Press top 25 will be out shortly.