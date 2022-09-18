Breaking: Week 4 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
Week 3 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The new Coaches Poll top 25 is out.
There was a major change at the top, with Georgia moving up to the No. 1 spot, knocking Alabama down to No. 2. Ohio State stayed at No. 3, with Michigan rising to fourth and Clemson sliding down a spot to fifth.
Washington's upset of Michigan State vaulted the Huskies into the rankings, with Pittsburgh dropping out.
The full updated Coaches Poll top 25 is as follows.
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- NC State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Penn State
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Michigan State
- Florida
- BYU
- Washington
- Miami (Fla.)
You can view all of the voting for the Coaches Poll here.
The new Associated Press top 25 will be out shortly.