Breaking: Week 4 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

Washington defenders tackle Michigan State running back.

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Washington defensive players stuff Michigan State #8 (RB) Jalen Berger at the line of scrimmage during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan State Spartans on September 17, 2022 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 3 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The new Coaches Poll top 25 is out.

There was a major change at the top, with Georgia moving up to the No. 1 spot, knocking Alabama down to No. 2. Ohio State stayed at No. 3, with Michigan rising to fourth and Clemson sliding down a spot to fifth.

Washington's upset of Michigan State vaulted the Huskies into the rankings, with Pittsburgh dropping out. 

The full updated Coaches Poll top 25 is as follows.

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. NC State
  12. Tennessee
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Baylor
  18. Oregon
  19. Texas
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Michigan State
  22. Florida
  23. BYU
  24. Washington
  25. Miami (Fla.)

You can view all of the voting for the Coaches Poll here.

The new Associated Press top 25 will be out shortly. 