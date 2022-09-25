Breaking: Week 5 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 13: Georgia Defensive Coordinator, Dan Lanning (left) and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (right), on the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

College football's Week 5 Coaches' Poll top 25 is out on Sunday afternoon.

Week 4 of the 2022 college football regular season featured a big upset, with then-No. 6 Oklahoma getting shocked at home by Kansas State.

The voters have updated their ballots as we head into Week 5 of the 2022 regular season.

Sunday afternoon, the Week 5 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released. Here's the full poll, from USA TODAY:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Tennessee NC State Ole Miss Penn State Utah Baylor Oregon Oklahoma Texas A&M Washington Arkansas BYU Wake Forest Florida State Minnesota Pittsburgh Syracuse

The college football AP Poll will be released later on Sunday afternoon, with the first College Football Playoff rankings coming out next month.

Week 5 can't get here soon enough.