Breaking: Week 5 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 13: Georgia Defensive Coordinator, Dan Lanning (left) and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (right), on the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football's Week 5 Coaches' Poll top 25 is out on Sunday afternoon. 

Week 4 of the 2022 college football regular season featured a big upset, with then-No. 6 Oklahoma getting shocked at home by Kansas State.

The voters have updated their ballots as we head into Week 5 of the 2022 regular season.

Sunday afternoon, the Week 5 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released. Here's the full poll, from USA TODAY:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Kentucky
  9. Tennessee
  10. NC State
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Penn State
  13. Utah
  14. Baylor
  15. Oregon
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Washington
  19. Arkansas
  20. BYU
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Florida State
  23. Minnesota
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Syracuse

The college football AP Poll will be released later on Sunday afternoon, with the first College Football Playoff rankings coming out next month. 

Week 5 can't get here soon enough.