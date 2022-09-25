Breaking: Week 5 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
College football's Week 5 Coaches' Poll top 25 is out on Sunday afternoon.
Week 4 of the 2022 college football regular season featured a big upset, with then-No. 6 Oklahoma getting shocked at home by Kansas State.
The voters have updated their ballots as we head into Week 5 of the 2022 regular season.
Sunday afternoon, the Week 5 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released. Here's the full poll, from USA TODAY:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Utah
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Washington
- Arkansas
- BYU
- Wake Forest
- Florida State
- Minnesota
- Pittsburgh
- Syracuse
The college football AP Poll will be released later on Sunday afternoon, with the first College Football Playoff rankings coming out next month.
Week 5 can't get here soon enough.