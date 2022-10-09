Breaking: Week 7 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
The Week 7 college football Coaches' Poll top 25 has been released on Sunday.
Despite some speculation that we'd see a change at the top of the poll, Alabama has remained at No. 1, following its close win over Texas A&M.
The Crimson Tide barely escaped the Aggies, 24-20, on Saturday evening.
Georgia and Ohio State are closing the gap on the Crimson Tide in the polls.
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Oregon
- UCLA
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Mississippi State
- Syracuse
- Utah
- Kansas
- Cincinnati
- Kentucky
- Baylor
- Texas
- UNC
The official AP Poll top 25 will be released later on this Sunday afternoon.
The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings are out next month.