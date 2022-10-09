Breaking: Week 7 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The Week 7 college football Coaches' Poll top 25 has been released on Sunday.

Despite some speculation that we'd see a change at the top of the poll, Alabama has remained at No. 1, following its close win over Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide barely escaped the Aggies, 24-20, on Saturday evening.

Georgia and Ohio State are closing the gap on the Crimson Tide in the polls.

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Oregon UCLA NC State Wake Forest TCU Kansas State Mississippi State Syracuse Utah Kansas Cincinnati Kentucky Baylor Texas UNC

The official AP Poll top 25 will be released later on this Sunday afternoon.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings are out next month.