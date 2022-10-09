Skip to main content
106
New Articles

Breaking: Week 7 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

C.J. Stroud of Ohio State runs with the ball against Rutgers.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The Week 7 college football Coaches' Poll top 25 has been released on Sunday.

Despite some speculation that we'd see a change at the top of the poll, Alabama has remained at No. 1, following its close win over Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide barely escaped the Aggies, 24-20, on Saturday evening.

Georgia and Ohio State are closing the gap on the Crimson Tide in the polls.

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Oregon
  12. UCLA
  13. NC State
  14. Wake Forest
  15. TCU
  16. Kansas State
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Syracuse
  19. Utah
  20. Kansas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Kentucky
  23. Baylor
  24. Texas
  25. UNC

The official AP Poll top 25 will be released later on this Sunday afternoon.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings are out next month.