Breaking: Week 8 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers team celebrates in the stands with the fans after a win against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

The Week 8 Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.

Following a wild college football Saturday, during which Tennessee knocked off Alabama, Michigan toppled Penn State and USC fell to Utah, among other games, the latest top 25 poll has been updated.

USA TODAY's Coaches' Poll top 25 has been released on Sunday afternoon, with a new No. 1 team.

Georgia is the No. 1 team in country following Alabama's loss to Tennessee. The Volunteers, meanwhile, jumped up to No. 4. Ohio State is No. 2.

Here's the complete top 25 from USA TODAY:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU Oregon UCLA Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest Syracuse Utah Penn State Kansas State Kentucky Cincinnati Illinois Texas UNC NC State Mississippi State Tulane

Tennessee fans will probably be upset with the No. 4 ranking. There's certainly an argument that the Volunteers deserve to be ranked even higher.

The new Associated Press top 25 poll will come out later on Sunday afternoon.