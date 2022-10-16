Skip to main content
Breaking: Week 8 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

The Tennessee Volunteers celebrate with fans after a win against the Florida Gators.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers team celebrates in the stands with the fans after a win against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

The Week 8 Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.

Following a wild college football Saturday, during which Tennessee knocked off Alabama, Michigan toppled Penn State and USC fell to Utah, among other games, the latest top 25 poll has been updated.

USA TODAY's Coaches' Poll top 25 has been released on Sunday afternoon, with a new No. 1 team.

Georgia is the No. 1 team in country following Alabama's loss to Tennessee. The Volunteers, meanwhile, jumped up to No. 4. Ohio State is No. 2.

Here's the complete top 25 from USA TODAY:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. Tennessee
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. Oregon
  10. UCLA
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Kentucky
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Illinois
  21. Texas
  22. UNC
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

Tennessee fans will probably be upset with the No. 4 ranking. There's certainly an argument that the Volunteers deserve to be ranked even higher.

The new Associated Press top 25 poll will come out later on Sunday afternoon.