Breaking: Week 8 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
The Week 8 Coaches' Poll top 25 is here.
Following a wild college football Saturday, during which Tennessee knocked off Alabama, Michigan toppled Penn State and USC fell to Utah, among other games, the latest top 25 poll has been updated.
USA TODAY's Coaches' Poll top 25 has been released on Sunday afternoon, with a new No. 1 team.
Georgia is the No. 1 team in country following Alabama's loss to Tennessee. The Volunteers, meanwhile, jumped up to No. 4. Ohio State is No. 2.
Here's the complete top 25 from USA TODAY:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Wake Forest
- Syracuse
- Utah
- Penn State
- Kansas State
- Kentucky
- Cincinnati
- Illinois
- Texas
- UNC
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Tulane
Tennessee fans will probably be upset with the No. 4 ranking. There's certainly an argument that the Volunteers deserve to be ranked even higher.
The new Associated Press top 25 poll will come out later on Sunday afternoon.