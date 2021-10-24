The Spun

Breaking: Week 9 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

Illinois at Penn State overtime game.UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - OCTOBER 23: Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) makes the game-winning catch in the end zone during the ninth overtime of the Illinois versus Penn State college football game on October 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The updated Coaches Poll top 25 is out, and we’ve got some movement in the top 10 after a pair of upsets on Saturday.

One upset was a relatively minor one. Iowa State took down previously No. 9 Oklahoma State in Ames, knocking the Cowboys out to the top 10 and elevating themselves into the top 25.

The second upset was massive. Illinois, entering the game at 2-5, went into Happy Valley and beat an undefeated No. 8 Penn State team in nine overtimes. The loss pushed the Nittany Lions down nine spots.

Iowa and Ole Miss rose into the top 10 as a result of these two surprises. Only one school dropped out of the top 25: Clemson, which lost to Pitt.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 overall, with Alabama sliding up to No. 3. Oklahoma fell from No. 2 to No.  4 as a result of barely escaping Kansas.

Here’s the full top 25, which can also be seen below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Cincinnati
  3. Alabama
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Ohio State
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Oregon
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Iowa
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Kentucky
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. SMU
  17. Penn State
  18. Baylor
  19. Pitt
  20. San Diego State
  21. Auburn
  22. UTSA
  23. Iowa State
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. NC State

Looking ahead to Week 9, we’ve got some enticing matchups on the docket. All eyes will be on the Big Ten though, with Michigan-Michigan State and Penn State-Ohio State featuring battles between top 10 opponents.

Auburn-Ole Miss, Texas-Baylor and Iowa-Wisconsin are other games to keep an eye on.

