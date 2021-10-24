Breaking: Week 9 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

The updated Coaches Poll top 25 is out, and we’ve got some movement in the top 10 after a pair of upsets on Saturday.
One upset was a relatively minor one. Iowa State took down previously No. 9 Oklahoma State in Ames, knocking the Cowboys out to the top 10 and elevating themselves into the top 25.
The second upset was massive. Illinois, entering the game at 2-5, went into Happy Valley and beat an undefeated No. 8 Penn State team in nine overtimes. The loss pushed the Nittany Lions down nine spots.
Iowa and Ole Miss rose into the top 10 as a result of these two surprises. Only one school dropped out of the top 25: Clemson, which lost to Pitt.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 overall, with Alabama sliding up to No. 3. Oklahoma fell from No. 2 to No. 4 as a result of barely escaping Kansas.
Here’s the full top 25, which can also be seen below:
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Iowa
- Notre Dame
- Kentucky
- Wake Forest
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma State
- SMU
- Penn State
- Baylor
- Pitt
- San Diego State
- Auburn
- UTSA
- Iowa State
- Coastal Carolina
- NC State
Looking ahead to Week 9, we’ve got some enticing matchups on the docket. All eyes will be on the Big Ten though, with Michigan-Michigan State and Penn State-Ohio State featuring battles between top 10 opponents.
Auburn-Ole Miss, Texas-Baylor and Iowa-Wisconsin are other games to keep an eye on.