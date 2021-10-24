Breaking: Week 9 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

The updated Coaches Poll top 25 is out, and we’ve got some movement in the top 10 after a pair of upsets on Saturday.

One upset was a relatively minor one. Iowa State took down previously No. 9 Oklahoma State in Ames, knocking the Cowboys out to the top 10 and elevating themselves into the top 25.

The second upset was massive. Illinois, entering the game at 2-5, went into Happy Valley and beat an undefeated No. 8 Penn State team in nine overtimes. The loss pushed the Nittany Lions down nine spots.

Iowa and Ole Miss rose into the top 10 as a result of these two surprises. Only one school dropped out of the top 25: Clemson, which lost to Pitt.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 overall, with Alabama sliding up to No. 3. Oklahoma fell from No. 2 to No. 4 as a result of barely escaping Kansas.

Here’s the full top 25, which can also be seen below:

Georgia Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Ohio State Michigan Michigan State Oregon Ole Miss Iowa Notre Dame Kentucky Wake Forest Texas A&M Oklahoma State SMU Penn State Baylor Pitt San Diego State Auburn UTSA Iowa State Coastal Carolina NC State

Looking ahead to Week 9, we’ve got some enticing matchups on the docket. All eyes will be on the Big Ten though, with Michigan-Michigan State and Penn State-Ohio State featuring battles between top 10 opponents.

Auburn-Ole Miss, Texas-Baylor and Iowa-Wisconsin are other games to keep an eye on.