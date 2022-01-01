Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver.

Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.

On Saturday afternoon, Rice took to Twitter to announce that he’s leaving the Colorado program. In a statement, Rice said it was one of the toughest decisions he’s ever had to make.

“First off I would like to express my gratitude to the loving fanbase and coaches of Colorado. Since I committed, Buff nation has shown me nothing but love and support and for that I am forever grateful.”

Thank you Colorado..

I will be entering the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/VuuTZizuxe — B Rice (@BrendenRice) January 1, 2022

“This has been the hardest decision my family and I have endured,” he continued. “With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you Colorado.”

Rice made a minor impact during his freshman season, racking up six receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. During the 2021 campaign, he hauled in 21 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

His best game of the season came against the Oregon Ducks when he had five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Where will he land next?