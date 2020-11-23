Everyone Had Same Reaction To Seeing Brent Musburger Sunday Night

The college football world misses Brent Musburger. That much is very clear following Sunday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast showed Musburger in the radio booth during the Raiders’ home game against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Musburger serves as the play-by-play man for the Raiders’ radio broadcast.

“You are looking live at Brent Musburger,” said Al Michaels on Sunday Night Football.

Awful Announcing tweeted out a clip of the cool moment.

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2020

Musburger, 81, is one of the most-liked college football broadcasters of all-time. He had a voice that just made you think/know that what you were watching was important.

College football fans miss him after seeing him on Sunday night.

“I miss Brent and Verne (Lundquist) leading the big ncaa calls,” one fan tweeted.

“I miss Brent. Great play-by-play guy. Honestly…aren’t too many of them these days,” another fan added.

“I miss listening to Brent Musburger during college primetime football. He’s the best,” one fan wrote.

Musburger is clearly missed by the college football world, but he appears to be enjoying himself in Las Vegas. He’s got a pretty good team to watch this season, too. The Raiders should be a dangerous team come January.