Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy

NORMAN, OK - APRIL 23: Assistant Head coach Cale Gundy of the Oklahoma Sooners watches the team before their spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night.

Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players.

The Sooners assistant coach said he unintentionally said the word while reading off of a distracted player's iPad. Oklahoma fans and former players are not happy with the resignation news.

However, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables provided clarity on the situation on Monday afternoon.

Gundy allegedly said a racially-charged word multiple times during a team meeting.

“This is not acceptable. Period," Venables said.

While fans have been calling for Gundy to be reinstated, it doesn't sound like that will happen.

Oklahoma is set to open the 2022 regular season in a little bit less than a month.