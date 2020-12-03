Bret Bielema Addresses The College Football Job Rumors

Will Bret Bielema ever return to coaching in the college football ranks? Some think it’s only a matter of time.

Bielema hasn’t coached college football since the 2017 season when he was with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Before that, he spent seven years as the head coach at Wisconsin. It’s safe to say he has plenty of experience in the college football coaching world.

Since Arkansas fired Bielema in 2017, he’s been in the NFL. He spent two years on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England before leaving for the New York Giants, which is where he’s been this year. He currently serves as the outside linebackers coach.

With three years of NFL experience under his belt, some believe Bielema is on his way to returning to college football. Right now, there aren’t many opportunities. But Bielema admitted this week that the door is always open.

“I’ve had a history in college football, so I think that’s always gonna be out there. I’m sure you can hear a lot of things on the net that are true or untrue, you just kind of do your business,” Bielema said, via Steven Taranto of 247Sports.com. “I keep [Giants head coach] Joe [Judge] abreast of anything that kind of comes my way. He’s been great. He knew going into this job, going back to last year, certain things that may come up on my radar. And he’s been awesome. Ownership’s been great.”

It’s hard to imagine Bret Bielema will remain in the NFL much longer.

One college football program is going to come calling at some point. As long as it’s a head coaching position for a decent program, Bielema will likely accept.

For now, the former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach will remain in the NFL.