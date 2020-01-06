The Spun

Bret Bielema Is Reportedly Interviewing For A New Job

A closeup of Bret Bielema in an Arkansas jumpsuit wearing a headset.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 17: Head Coach Bret Bielema of the Arkansas Razorbacks on the sidelines during a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Razorback Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bobcats 42-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former college football head coach Bret Bielema is reportedly interviewing for a new NFL coaching job, according to a report by CBS Sports.

Jason La Canfora is reporting that Bielema, 49, will speak to the Detroit Lions about their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Bielema is currently the defensive line coach in New England. He joined the Patriots’ staff in 2018 in a consultant role.

The Lions are keeping head coach Matt Patricia, but are revamping his staff.

Bielema has spent just two seasons in the NFL. He previously served as Arkansas’ head coach from 2013-17 and Wisconsin’s head coach from 2006-12.

The Lions went 3-12-1 in 2019.

UPDATE: Jason La Canfora now says that the Lions are denying the report.


