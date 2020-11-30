Bret Bielema Reportedly A ‘Top Candidate’ For Open Job

Former college football head coach Bret Bielema has been in the NFL since the 2018 season. However, he could be on his way back to the college level.

According to a report by Banner Society’s Steven Godfrey, Bielema has interviewed for multiple college football jobs. The 50-year-old coach is reportedly a “top candidate” for one opening.

“Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema has interviewed for multiple openings, including Southern Miss, where he’s considered a top candidate,” he reported.

Bielema was Arkansas’ head coach from 2013-17. He was fired after going 29-34 in five seasons with the Razorbacks. Bielema’s best success came at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers’ program from 2006-12.

The former Wisconsin head coach went 68–24 in Madison. He led the Badgers to four 10-plus win seasons and three conference championships.

It would be pretty fun to see Bielema back at the college level. He didn’t have great success at Arkansas, but he was one of the best coaches in the country at Wisconsin.

Bielema is 97–58 as a college football coach. He’s since worked for the New England Patriots and New York Giants at the NFL level.