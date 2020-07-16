Brett McMurphy Gives ‘Percent Chance’ College Football Starts On Time

Over the past few weeks, college football experts from around the country have attempted to give their thoughts on when or if the 2020 season will kick off.

When the summer kicked off, there was some optimism that the season would be played as scheduled. The conversation at that point was whether or not fans would be able to attend.

In the weeks since, that optimism has evaporated. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum suggested there is only a 20-percent chance the 2020 season starts on time.

Fellow college football insider Brett McMurphy is even more skeptical about the start date. He thinks there is a zero-percent chance the college football season starts as it is currently scheduled.

“Percent chance college football starts on time is same as John “Bluto” Blutarsky’s GPA: 0.0,” he said on Twitter.

Last week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they will be playing conference-only schedules for their fall sports.

That means major non-conference games like Ohio State vs. Oregon won’t be played this season. While it’s a major blow for fans, the hope right now is that football in any form is played this season.

However, insiders like McMurphy have let their skepticism show in recent weeks. It’s clear he doesn’t think a late-August, early-September start time is in the cards for the 2020 season.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC plan to wait until the end of July to make a decision on their respective schedules.