Brett McMurphy Releases His 2020 Preseason Top 10

Tonight, all eyes will be on LSU and Clemson as they get ready to battle it out in the College Football Playoff national title game.

However, for the fans of teams not playing in tonight’s game, college football insider Brett McMurphy gave them something to chew on. Months before the start of the 2020 season, McMurphy dropped his “way, way too early” preseason top 25.

Familiar names sit at the top of the list, while McMurphy went for a few surprises later in the top 10.

Unsurprisingly, McMurphy placed Clemson and Ohio State at the top of the list. Even without Joe Burrow next season, he thinks the LSU Tigers will be one of the best teams in the country.

Perhaps the most shocking team on the list comes in at No. 10. McMurphy expects big things from Iowa State in 2020.

Why wait for tonight’s title game? Here’s my way, way too early preseason Top 25 for @Stadium for 2020. Top 10:

1-Clemson

2-Ohio State

3-LSU

4-Alabama

5-Auburn

6-Texas A&M

7-Oklahoma

8-Florida

9-Oregon

10-Iowa State

The SEC tends to dominate these lists, which is the case here as well. McMurphy likes the SEC West’s best teams to be at their best once again in 2020.

Clemson and Ohio State return their star quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields – which likely makes them the favorites.

Lawrence and Burrow are ready to do battle in New Orleans later tonight.

