Brett McMurphy Sums Up The State Of College Football Today

It is August 16, and the college football world is a mess. COVID-19 has thrust the sport into a state of chaos.

Three conferences–the ACC, Big 12 and SEC–say they are playing this fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are planning on a spring season, but Big Ten parents and players are in the process of lobbying to get the conference to change its mind.

Brett McMurphy has been covering college football for decades. The Stadium insider said this afternoon that the sport is right now an “all-time cluster.”

“Big Ten parents, players & coaches pressuring commish Kevin Warren to play football this fall, while at same time NCAA’s top medical doctors trying to pressure the 6 FBS leagues planning to play, not to play this fall, because it’s not safe,” McMurphy tweeted.

The second part of McMurphy’s tweet refers to NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline, who warned the ACC, Big 12 and SEC last night that its currently not safe to play sports.

“Right now, if testing in the US stays the way it is, there’s no way we can go forward with sports,” Hainline said on CNN.

College football right now is a microcosm of what is going on in America with how divided it is. It doesn’t seem like things will be changing anytime soon either.