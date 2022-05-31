Brian Kelly Has Telling Response To NIL: Fans React

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly takes a question from a reporter during a news conference after being introduced as the head coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Name, Image and Likeness ruling has been a beneficial outcome for student athletes. However, the current landscape isn't what coaches, like LSU's Brian Kelly, were expecting.

A mass number of players are jumping ship when a new NIL deal comes their way. It's called into question the lack of regulation by the NCAA.

Some have pondered the idea of giving student-athletes employment status to prevent these situations. But Kelly doesn't think that's the solution.

After all, employment status would allow coaches to trade or cut players just like the NFL.

“I don’t think they want contracts," he said during SEC spring meetings on Tuesday. "I don’t think they want to be traded. I’m sure they don’t wanna be cut.”

Take a look at what fans are saying about Kelly's latest NIL comments:

"They’re already getting cut. Also, contracts don’t open up trades," said Chris Vannini. "The Athletic can’t just trade me to ESPN or something. What a weird answer."

"Hate to break it to ya, folks, but they're already getting cut. Portal has made that easier," Max Olson added.

"Which overpaid college sports consultant came up with this claptrap answer?," Dan Wolken wrote.

Brian Kelly makes $10 million a year coaching football. The bottom line here is that players want a fair share of the pie.