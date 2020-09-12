Saturday afternoon, Notre Dame announced an extension for head football coach Brian Kelly through the 2024 season. The deal had reportedly been worked out back in December of 2019.

Kelly’s current contract was set to expire after the 2021 season, so this is, in essence, a three-year extension. The team announced the news in the first quarter of the team’s season opener against Duke.

School AD Jack Swarbrick released a statement on Kelly’s extension:

“We are pleased to be able to have Brian lead our football program for the foreseeable future,” said Swarbrick. “These terms were agreed upon in December and we planned the subsequent announcement for the Blue-Gold game in April. When the University transitioned to remote learning in March, we decided to wait to make this announcement until we were able to return our attention to football being back in action and I am happy to share this great news today.”

The 2020 season will be Kelly’s 30th as a head coach, and as Notre Dame notes, he’s the winningest active coach in college football.

NEWS |@CoachBrianKelly’s contract extended through 2024 season. NOTE: Deal was agreed upon in December 2019. RELEASE: https://t.co/dYqquiVifj pic.twitter.com/JsXSDvHtq3 — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 12, 2020

Kelly, at Notre Dame, has amassed a 71-36 record that includes a BCS National Championship Game appearance and a College Football Playoff appearance. While he’s yet to win a national title with the Irish, he’s regarded as one of the best coaches in college football.

Notre Dame’s season, which will look a bit different this year because of the school’s decision to temporarily join the ACC, kicked off with Duke on Saturday.