Brian Kelly Speaks Out On His Accent: College Football World Reacts

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly takes a question from a reporter during a news conference after being introduced as the head coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly and his new "Southern" accent went viral after he accepted the LSU Tigers job earlier this year.

The accent doesn't appear to be going away.

Kelly, speaking at SEC Media Days, addressed his new accent with reporters.

"Understand, I've got a Boston, Midwestern and Louisiana accent now. It's three dialects into one. So it's no longer 'fay-muh-lee.' I got like all kinds of stuff to throw at ya, so just be ready!"

Kelly has had several prominent viral moments early in his tenure at SEC Media Days.

"Cringe attempt to recover," one fan tweeted.

"He’s talking about how he’s got accents like comedians do with impressions," another fan added.

"Waiting for Brian Kelly to say something like Michael Scott keeping southern conversation with Jo Bennett in S7, “I will cover his ass like moss on a Mississippi tree stump,'" another fan added.

The Kelly era will be interesting to follow, that is for sure.