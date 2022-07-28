Brock Glenn, 4-Star 2023 Quarterback, Down To 5 Schools

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the stadium as the Mississippi State Bulldogs kick off against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

High school quarterback Brock Glenn has narrowed his finalists to five colleges and is prepared to announce his choice.

Per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star recruit from Memphis has dwindled his options to Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, TCU, and LSU. He'll reveal his decision this Saturday.

Glenn praised the final five schools to Fawcett.

The 6'2", 195-pound passer called Auburn "a great program with great people." He also commended the school's coaching staff and deep traditions.

He'd said he's "super close" with Florida State's staff and spoke glowingly of head coach Mike Norvell. Glenn also called TCU's coaches "top notch" and said Fort Worth "might’ve been my favorite town of them all."

Glenn believes Brian Kelley will steer LSU in the "right direction" and could prepare him well for the NFL. He also knows some players from the team.

Finally, Glenn touted Ohio State's strong track record of developing quarterbacks. He said the offense "really fits me perfect" and is intrigued by the possibility of joining a perennial title contender.

Glen is the No. 17-ranked quarterback recruit from the class of 2023 and eighth-best prospect from Tennessee, per 247Sports.