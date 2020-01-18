Report: No. 1 QB Brock Vandagriff Has ‘Clear Leader’ In Recruitment

Brock Vandagriff, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 class, was set to play under QB whisperer Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. He changed his mind on Jan. 1, decommitting from the Sooners.

Vandagriff is ranked No. 8 overall in his class, by 247Sports. He’s the top player in Georgia, one of the most talent-rich states in the country.

Pulling a player out of SEC country would have been a big win for Riley. Of course, the Sooners are expected to transition from the stellar post-Baker Mayfield single-year tenures of Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts to last year’s No. 1 quarterback, Spencer Rattler.

As a true freshman, he participated in three games, including the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to LSU, completing 7-of-11 throws for 81 yards and a touchdown. He will maintain four years of eligibility by playing in four or fewer games.

With Rattler potentially filling the QB spot for the next two to four years in Norman, it makes sense that a player like Vandagriff may want to look elsewhere.

That elsewhere could be right in state. According to Sports Illustrated‘s Bulldog Maven, he has Georgia as his “clear leader” right now.

“Vandagriff is in Athens this weekend for his second visit since April of last year. In addition to this, he also tells Bulldog Maven that Georgia is the clear leader in his recruitment as it stands right now. “Vandagriff could even be a guy to put on commitment watch as he visits with Kirby Smart and the staff this weekend.”

Brock Vandagriff reportedly said that being close to home is big for him, and isn’t worried about his system fit at Georgia. News broke on Friday that the Dawgs are bringing in Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator.

He also grew up a Georgia fan, which has to give Kirby Smart’s staff a big edge.

Vandagriff says playing at home is one of the most important things when it comes to making his decision. He also doesn’t have any concerns about whatever the system is going to be at Georgia with the coaching turnover. “It is one of the top priorities. I believe I will fit in whatever system I go to.”

He is listed as a pocket passer, but with over 1,000 rushing yards as a high school sophomore in the fall, he is clearly an impressive athlete.

We’ll see if he’s ready to make a new commitment after today’s visit.

[Sports Illustrated]