Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 16: An Auburn Tigers end zone pylon is shown during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 16, 2013 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end.

Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach.

Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.

Auburn dropped to 3-5 on the season following Saturday's loss to Arkansas.

The Tigers officially announced the decision on Monday afternoon.

Harsin, 45, was in his second season leading the Auburn football program. He went 6-7 last year and was off to a 3-5 start this year.

The former Boise State head coach went 69-19 in seven seasons leading the Broncos.

It will be interesting to see where Auburn goes with its head coaching search.