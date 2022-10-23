Bryce Young Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Bold Comparison

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kirk Herbstreit drew an interesting parallel for Bryce Young during Alabama's 30-6 win over Mississippi State.

Calling the game for ESPN, via AL.com's Mark Heim, Herbstreit likened the Crimson Tide quarterback to NBA superstar Stephen Curry. During the post-game interview, Young admired the comparison.

"That's my favorite athlete," Young said on the field. "I appreciate that, Kirk. That's the best comparison I can get. It's an honor."

Herbstreit explained why Young reminds him of the Golden State Warriors point guard.

"I use the comparison to Steph Curry because of how cool he is but also his game," Herbstreit said. "How he's able to generate, I think, an awareness reminds me of Steph Curry. He's able to distribute. He's able to score, and that confidence with a little walk off there. That's Bryce Young. The personality. The way he leads his team for Golden State and the way Bryce leads his team for Alabama. They look like the same guy. I know it's different sports, but it reminds me so much of Steph Curry."

It's not the first time anyone has compared a quarterback to Curry. Last year, the two-time NBA MVP said he sees "a lot of myself" in Patrick Mahomes.

Young has a long way to go before matching either of their professional accolades. However, the reigning Heisman Trophy is having another strong season and is poised to garner early draft consideration next year.

After helping Alabama bounce back from a loss to Tennessee with 249 passing yards and two touchdowns, Young and the Crimson Tide will get a breather next weekend. They'll then fight to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive in back-to-back road games at LSU and Ole Miss.