Buffalo Getting Crushed For Decision With RB Jaret Patterson

The college football world is in shock after what one team decided to do during Saturday afternoon’s game.

The Buffalo Bulls pulled running back Jaret Patterson out of the game late in the fourth quarter against Kent State. Why is that such a big deal?

Well, at the time Buffalo decided to pull Patterson from the game, the star running back racked up 409 yards. Oh, and he also added eight rushing touchdowns on the day – which tied the college football record.

Unfortunately for Patterson, he was just 18 yards away from the college football single-game rushing record set by Oklahoma’s Samaje Perine. That’s right, Patterson needed just 19 yards to set the new rushing record.

Of course, those watching from home weren’t thrilled with Buffalo’s decision.

Buffalo pulled Jarret Patterson out of the game with 409 rushing yards and 8 TDs. I am horrified. — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 28, 2020

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Patterson would have had an opportunity to break the record if he wasn’t pulled from the game.

When Buffalo puled him, the Bulls were at the Kent State 19-yard line. Patterson needed exactly 19 yards to break the rushing record.

Instead of leaving him in the game, the Bulls put backup running back Kevin Marks Jr. in the game. Marks Jr. went on to pick up all 19 yards and scored the touchdown.

Instead of letting their running back set two college football records in one afternoon, the Bulls made the controversial decision to pull Patterson from the contest.