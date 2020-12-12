Butch Jones Reportedly On Verge Of Head Coaching Hire

Butch Jones has not been a head coach since 2017, but the former Cincinnati and Tennessee skipper might be on the verge of a new head job.

Banner Society’s Steven Godfrey Jr. reported that Arkansas State is “close” to hiring Jones, adding that former Houston head coach and University of Texas quarterback Major Applewhite could be a possible offensive coordinator target.

Sources have confirmed with The Spun that Jones and Arkansas State are currently meeting, though no deal has officially been accepted yet.

Jones has spent the last three seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama after being dismissed by Tennessee in 2017.

Jones owns an overall head coaching record of 84-54 during stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee. He’s won four conference titles in his career, two with the Chippewas and one with the Bearcats.

At Tennessee, Jones went 5-7 in his first year in 2013 before an improvement to 7-6 in 2014. He then led the Vols to back-to-back 9-4 campaigns, including wins in the Outback and Music City Bowls over the next two seasons.

However, after a 4-6 start in 2017, which included an 0-6 mark in SEC play, Jones was let go by UT. He then emerged at Alabama as an offensive analyst.

Currently, Jones’ title with the Crimson Tide is Special Assistant to the Head Coach.